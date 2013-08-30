UPDATE 2-Musician J. Geils, dies at Massachusetts home - police

NEW YORK, April 11 J. Geils, leader of The J. Geils Band whose hard-driving hits of the late 1970s and early 1980s included "Centerfold," "Freeze Frame" and "Love Stinks," died on Tuesday at his home in Groton, Massachusetts, police said. He was 71.