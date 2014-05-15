(Adds background, detail on consolidation)
PARIS May 15 French low-cost telecoms company
Iliad posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter sales
on Thursday thanks to a surge in mobile revenue.
Iliad said it signed 595,000 new mobile subscribers in the
period, taking the total to 8.64 million. Including broadband
subscribers, the total grew to 14.3 million. Quarterly sales
reached just over 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion).
"This robust revenue growth was primarily driven by strong
sales momentum for the group's mobile offerings," Iliad said in
a statement.
Mobile contributed a 26 percent rise in sales to 370 million
euros, while fixed-line revenue edged 3.6 percent higher to 640
million.
Iliad, which has far less spectrum than rival domestic
operators Orange, Bouygues Telecom and SFR,
has waged a price war in the sector, helping it win customers.
It said its share of the French mobile market rose to about 13
percent at the end of March from 12 percent as of Dec. 31.
The telecom groups are pursuing tie-ups in the wake of this
increased competition, with the French government this week
pledging to return to three mobile operators instead of four.
Bouygues Telecom earlier this year lost out to cable
operator Numericable in a battle to buy Vivendi's
SFR. Unions have written to Prime Minister Manuel Valls
to call for Orange and Bouygues Telecom to merge to save jobs at
the latter. Les Echos newspaper said the two were in deal talks.
As part of its proposal to buy SFR, Bouygues Telecom had
proposed to sell 15,000 mobile antennas and some of its mobile
spectrum to Iliad for up to 1.8 billion euros to head off
competition regulators' concerns. Les Echos said this plan still
applied should Orange buy Bouygues Telecom.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and David
Evans)