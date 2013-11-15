PARIS Nov 15 French telecom operator Iliad , founded by billionaire Xavier Niel, said nine-month sales were up 23 percent to 2.77 billion euros ($3.73 billion) as it continued to win clients to its low-cost broadband and mobile services.

Third-quarter revenue was up 15.3 percent to 944 million euros. Analysts from Barclays, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan had expected quarterly revenue of between 927 and 935 million euros.

Yet net additions of mobile customers in the third quarter slowed to 640,000 from 720,000 in the second quarter, in a sign that the rapid growth of Iliad's Free Mobile service launched in January 2012 may be moderating.

($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)