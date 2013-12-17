PARIS Dec 17 Low-cost mobile operator Iliad will lease high-end smartphones to subscribers of its 19.99 euro or 15.99 euro per month Free Mobile packages as it continues to heap pressure on France's leading telecoms operators.

Subscribers to the Free Mobile packages can now rent high-end smartphones, such as Apple Inc's iPhone 5S, or Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S4, for 12 euros ($16.50) a month over two years, with an initial payment of 49 euros.

Earlier this month, Iliad added 4G high-speed broadband service to its Free Mobile offers without raising the price.

This increased competition with Orange, Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues Telecom, who had hoped their newly built 4G networks would command higher prices and help to restore profits hit by the emergence of Iliad.