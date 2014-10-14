PARIS Oct 14 Relieved investors sent shares in
French low-cost telecom operator Iliad up 12 percent on
Tuesday in early trade after it abandoned an effort to buy the
fourth-largest U.S. carrier T-Mobile.
Backed by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, Iliad made an
initial bid worth $15 billion and then raised it further, but
was rebuffed by T-Mobile US parent company, Deutsche
Telekom. Sources told Reuters Deutsche Telekom was
unconvinced by the price and by Niel's ability to run the
business.
The aborted U.S. foray is seen favourably by Iliad investors
because many would prefer Niel focus on organic growth at home
and pursue mobile consolidation by reviving talks with
struggling number three mobile player Bouygues.
Bouygues shares rallied 4.6 percent at 0711 GMT. Shares of
market leader Orange also rose 1.4 percent since it
would benefit along with rivals from a consolidation that would
calm tough price competition.
The volume of Iliad shares changing hands in early trade was
already at 75 percent of the daily average in the past three
months.
"Now that Iliad has abandoned the U.S. deal, we think it
likely that French consolidation hopes will return," wrote
Berenberg analysts in a note.
"On our estimates, and in our very conservative M&A
scenario, if Iliad pays 8 billion euros to acquire Bouygues
Telecom, the deal would remain accretive to its shareholders -
without taking into account the possible upside from market
repair."
(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Gwenaelle Barzic, and Alexandre
Bokenbaum-Granier; Editing by Andrew Callus)