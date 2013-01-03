PARIS Jan 3 France's antitrust watchdog has
opposed a proposal by Iliad and Vivendi to
merge their mobile telecoms units, BFM radio reported on its
website.
The two companies have contacted French competition
authorities about a possible merger between Iliad's low-cost
mobile operator Free and Vivendi's SFR, BFM said.
SFR, Vivendi's biggest unit, is suffering from the arrival
of Free in the market last January.
Entertainment-to-media conglomerate Vivendi began a strategy
review in May to boost its flagging share price and cut debt,
and has put units in Brazil and Morocco up for sale.
Its chief executive said last month the future of SFR would
depend, in part, on whether regulators approved network-sharing
deals or mergers.
BFM also reported that industrialist Vincent Bollore, who
was given a seat on Vivendi's board in December, would be
opposed to an eventual merger between SFR and French cable
operator Numericable.
Iliad, Vivendi and France's Autorite de la Concurrence were
not available for comment.
