Tesla has recalled 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.
Aug 4 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj : * Yhtymä oyj's interim report 1 January-30 June 2014 * Says Q2 revenue EUR 10.8 million versus EUR 11.6 million * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 2.5 million versus EUR 3.9 million * Says 2014 net sales are estimated to decline from the 2013 level * Sees 2014 group operating profit excluding share of Alma Media's and other
associated companies' results to decline from 2013 level * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 20 A two-man U.S.-Russian crew floated into the International Space Station on Thursday, hours after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a NASA TV broadcast showed.