CHICAGO May 17 A Southwest Airlines
flight from Boston to Chicago encountered strong turbulence that
injured two flight attendants and forced the plane to land early
on Tuesday for safety reasons, the airline said.
Southwest Airlines Flight 147 hit turbulence after taking
off from Logan International Airport and returned to Boston,
where the two flight attendants were hospitalized with
unspecified injuries, Southwest spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said.
The 133 passengers got off the plane and no serious injuries
were reported, Agnew said. A new flight crew was brought in and
all the passengers continued on the flight to Chicago's Midway
International Airport, arriving about 4-1/2 hours behind
schedule, Agnew said.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Will Dunham)