CHICAGO Jan 5 Four people in Chicago were
charged with felonies Thursday for the beating of a man with
mental health issues who, on a Facebook Live video shot by his
assailants, was shown cowering in a corner with his mouth taped
shut.
Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18,
and Tanishia Covington, 24, were each charged with aggravated
kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint,
aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential
burglary, according to a statement from the Cook County State's
Attorney's Office.
Hill was also charged with robbery and possession of a
stolen motor vehicle. The four are scheduled to appear in a
Chicago bond court Friday afternoon.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters
Wednesday night the footage that surfaced on Tuesday showing the
attack was "sickening."
In the Facebook live video, which was partially broadcast on
CNN and other media outlets, a man who appeared to be white was
seen sitting on the ground in the corner of a room as his
attackers, at least some of whom appeared to be
African-American, laughed and made comments about "white
people."
Mug shots of the four alleged attackers posted by the
Chicago police on Thursday showed that all are black.
At least one of the attackers on the video mentioned
President-elect Donald Trump as he taunted the man but police
stopped short of calling the beating politically motivated
during the news conference on Wednesday night.
Police said the young man was tied, gagged and beaten.
One of the individuals taken into custody had attended
school with the man, Chicago Police Commander Kevin Duffin said
at the news conference.
The assailants may have kidnapped him when they brought him
from the suburb of Chicago where he lives to the city, Duffin
said, a theory that appeared to be confirmed by the kidnapping
charges brought against the four.
Police were scheduled to provide more details on the
incident Thursday afternoon.
Police officers on patrol encountered the victim on Tuesday
as he was wandering disoriented on a Chicago street, police
said.
He was taken to a hospital in stable condition and later
released and members of the public alerted investigators to the
Facebook Live video, police said. His name has not been
released.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Alan
Crosby)