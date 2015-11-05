CHICAGO Nov 4 Illinois has tapped Kelly Hutchinson, a financial adviser in the municipal debt market, to handle the state's bond sales, a spokeswoman for Governor Bruce Rauner said on Wednesday.

Hutchinson, who had been a vice president at A.C. Advisory Inc, will also run the day-to-day operations of Illinois' debt program as the state's capital markets director, said Catherine Kelly, the spokeswoman.

Illinois, which has the lowest credit ratings among the 50 states, has not issued any bonds since May 2014. But Rauner, who took office in January, has signaled debt sales will restart this fiscal year.

Last month, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings downgraded the state's general obligation ratings to just three steps above the "junk" level as a battle between the Republican governor and Democrats who control the legislature left Illinois without a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

The state has been without a permanent capital markets director since John Sinsheimer, who was appointed under former Governor Pat Quinn, resigned in February. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Tom Brown)