CHICAGO Nov 4 Illinois has tapped Kelly
Hutchinson, a financial adviser in the municipal debt market, to
handle the state's bond sales, a spokeswoman for Governor Bruce
Rauner said on Wednesday.
Hutchinson, who had been a vice president at A.C. Advisory
Inc, will also run the day-to-day operations of Illinois' debt
program as the state's capital markets director, said Catherine
Kelly, the spokeswoman.
Illinois, which has the lowest credit ratings among the 50
states, has not issued any bonds since May 2014. But Rauner, who
took office in January, has signaled debt sales will restart
this fiscal year.
Last month, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings
downgraded the state's general obligation ratings to just three
steps above the "junk" level as a battle between the Republican
governor and Democrats who control the legislature left Illinois
without a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.
The state has been without a permanent capital markets
director since John Sinsheimer, who was appointed under former
Governor Pat Quinn, resigned in February.
