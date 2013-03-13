CHICAGO, March 13 Illinois will sell $800
million of debt next month in the U.S. municipal bond market,
where investors will likely continue to demand hefty yields for
the state's debt amid an unresolved public pension crisis.
The new deal surfaced on Tuesday, a day after Illinois
settled federal civil securities fraud charges that it allegedly
misled municipal bond investors about the underfunding of its
pension system.
"The unfunded pension liability will continue to put budget
pressure, rating pressure and yield pressure on the state until
they come up with some sort of solution," Paul Brennan, a senior
portfolio manager at Nuveen Investments, said on Wednesday.
The state released a preliminary official statement late on
Tuesday setting competitive bidding for $450 million of
tax-exempt and $350 million of taxable general obligation bonds
on April 2.
The sale marks the first for Illinois since it postponed a
$500 million bond deal just days after Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services dropped its credit rating a notch on Jan. 25 to A-minus
with a negative outlook, the lowest rating of all the states.
Illinois' pensions, the worst-funded among states, have been
a crushing credit concern for the state, which is struggling to
rein in burgeoning retirement costs that threaten funding for
core services such as education, health care and public safety.
As a result, credit rating agencies have been hammering the
state's ratings lower and bond investors have been demanding
higher yields to take on the risk.
Illinois' debt was yielding 140 basis points over a
municipal benchmark scale for triple-A-rated, 10-year bonds on
Wednesday, according to Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson
Reuters. That is slightly higher than the 138-basis-point spread
for the state's bonds the week the previous debt sale was
postponed.
Over the last year, the spread has averaged 149.8 basis
points, the second-highest after financially troubled Puerto
Rico, among select municipal issuers tracked by MMD.
"How (the new deal) is received depends on how they answer
questions about their gaps going forward, their pension
liabilities," said Joseph R. Pangallozzi, managing director and
co-head of tax-backed municipal credit research at BlackRock,
Inc.
Illinois has a $96.8 billion unfunded liability for its
pensions, which are funded at only 39 percent, well below the 80
percent level considered healthy. The problem was caused by
years of skipping or skimping on annual payments to the five
state pension funds and relying on the sale of pension bonds.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Illinois
with failing from 2005 to early 2009 to fully tell investors the
risk of buying $2.2 billion of bonds by omitting that it was
making insufficient pension payments. The state, which has
changed its disclosure practices on pensions, neither admitted
or denied the charges and was not ordered to pay a penalty.
While pension reform bills have surfaced in the current
session of the Democrat-controlled Legislature, none have gained
enough traction to pass.
Nuveen's Brennan said signs of progress on the pension front
will result in tighter yield premiums for the state.
"I guess the positive potential here is that the governor
and the legislative body -- it's finally sinking in they have to
do something," he said.
Proceeds from the $800 million bond sale will fund capital
projects. The bonds will be offered in serial maturities from
2014 through 2038.