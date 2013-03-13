CHICAGO, March 13 Illinois will sell $800 million of debt next month in the U.S. municipal bond market, where investors will likely continue to demand hefty yields for the state's debt amid an unresolved public pension crisis.

The new deal surfaced on Tuesday, a day after Illinois settled federal civil securities fraud charges that it allegedly misled municipal bond investors about the underfunding of its pension system.

"The unfunded pension liability will continue to put budget pressure, rating pressure and yield pressure on the state until they come up with some sort of solution," Paul Brennan, a senior portfolio manager at Nuveen Investments, said on Wednesday.

The state released a preliminary official statement late on Tuesday setting competitive bidding for $450 million of tax-exempt and $350 million of taxable general obligation bonds on April 2.

The sale marks the first for Illinois since it postponed a $500 million bond deal just days after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services dropped its credit rating a notch on Jan. 25 to A-minus with a negative outlook, the lowest rating of all the states.

Illinois' pensions, the worst-funded among states, have been a crushing credit concern for the state, which is struggling to rein in burgeoning retirement costs that threaten funding for core services such as education, health care and public safety.

As a result, credit rating agencies have been hammering the state's ratings lower and bond investors have been demanding higher yields to take on the risk.

Illinois' debt was yielding 140 basis points over a municipal benchmark scale for triple-A-rated, 10-year bonds on Wednesday, according to Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters. That is slightly higher than the 138-basis-point spread for the state's bonds the week the previous debt sale was postponed.

Over the last year, the spread has averaged 149.8 basis points, the second-highest after financially troubled Puerto Rico, among select municipal issuers tracked by MMD.

"How (the new deal) is received depends on how they answer questions about their gaps going forward, their pension liabilities," said Joseph R. Pangallozzi, managing director and co-head of tax-backed municipal credit research at BlackRock, Inc.

Illinois has a $96.8 billion unfunded liability for its pensions, which are funded at only 39 percent, well below the 80 percent level considered healthy. The problem was caused by years of skipping or skimping on annual payments to the five state pension funds and relying on the sale of pension bonds.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Illinois with failing from 2005 to early 2009 to fully tell investors the risk of buying $2.2 billion of bonds by omitting that it was making insufficient pension payments. The state, which has changed its disclosure practices on pensions, neither admitted or denied the charges and was not ordered to pay a penalty.

While pension reform bills have surfaced in the current session of the Democrat-controlled Legislature, none have gained enough traction to pass.

Nuveen's Brennan said signs of progress on the pension front will result in tighter yield premiums for the state.

"I guess the positive potential here is that the governor and the legislative body -- it's finally sinking in they have to do something," he said.

Proceeds from the $800 million bond sale will fund capital projects. The bonds will be offered in serial maturities from 2014 through 2038.