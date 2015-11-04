(Repeats Nov. 3 story for wider readership)
* Lack of state bond money stalls school projects
* Commuter rail fares could also rise without bond money
* Illinois' last bond sale was in May 2014
* State bond rating cut to just steps above "junk"
By Karen Pierog
ALGONQUIN, Ill., Nov 3 District 300, Illinois'
sixth-largest public school system, has been waiting a decade
for state dollars to complete a construction and improvement
project that began with voter approval of $185 million of bonds
in 2006.
The 21,000-student district in Chicago's far northwest
suburbs sold the bonds and was able to build, expand and update
schools, officials said.
But not all of the projects that the district promised to
parents, teachers and students were completed, and hopes for
state money any time soon have been dampened by Illinois'
prolonged absence from the bond market and exacerbated by an
ongoing state budget impasse.
District 300 had been counting on $30 million to $40 million
in state construction grant money intended for roofs, asbestos
abatement and heating and cooling systems for schools.
"There is part of us that feels we haven't fulfilled the
obligation to the community 100 percent," said district
Superintendent Fred Heid. "We were counting on leveraging those
(state) dollars."
A budget stalemate between Illinois' new Republican governor
and Democrats who control the legislature has led to gridlock
and fed into last month's downgrades of the state's general
obligation bond ratings to just three steps above the "junk"
level by Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service.
Illinois, once a top issuer of municipal bonds, has been
absent from the debt market for a year and a half despite having
more than $4.8 billion of untapped bond authorization left from
a $31 billion, partially bond-funded "Illinois Jobs Now!"
program the state enacted in 2009.
Money on hand from state bond sales shrank to $552 million
at the end of fiscal 2015 from $2.68 billion at the end of
fiscal 2014, according to Moody's.
Bruce Rauner, the state's first Republican governor in 12
years, had pledged to pour "billions" into infrastructure. He
has signaled Illinois will be resuming debt sales despite the
lack of a state budget five months into fiscal 2016.
BIG SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION GRANT BACKLOG
In 2006, District 300 passed a "fairly contentious"
referendum, and wants to avoid going back to voters for more
money, Heid said.
He added that going back to voters could impede the
district's ability to finance future growth in students.
District 300 is one of 52 Illinois school systems on a 2004
list for grants funded through state bond sales. Lists
maintained by the Illinois State Board of Education show 228
additional and unfulfilled grant requests made by schools
between 2005 and 2015.
INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS STALLED
Metra, the Chicago area's commuter train operator, said
about $400 million of projects, including improvements to 16
stations, two rail yards and a major bridge replacement program,
are on hold due to the lack of state bond money.
The transit agency, which is in the midst of a multiyear
fare increase, said fares may have to rise even higher than
expected in 2017 if it does not obtain proceeds from state bond
sales next year.
"If you don't take care of things in the beginning stage,
they tend to need more comprehensive work done on them," Metra
Executive Director Donald Orseno said.
Illinois' finances are sagging under a $105 billion unfunded
pension liability and a chronic budget deficit that have left it
with the lowest credit ratings and highest borrowing costs among
the 50 states.
While the budget battle will delay a pension contribution,
state bond payments are continuing.
A package of fees and taxes meant to pay off the "Jobs Now"
bonds has fallen short of its revenue target. This is largely
due to underperformance of a video gambling tax as some
communities, most notably Chicago, blocked the gaming machines.
The package is expected to generate $830 million this fiscal
year, short of legislative projections from 2009 that it would
raise $943 million to nearly $1.2 billion annually, according to
the Chicago-based Civic Federation.
