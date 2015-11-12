By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 12 The Illinois Finance Authority
took steps on Thursday to speed funds to local emergency call
centers and providers of essential state services that are in
dire need of cash due to the state's ongoing budget impasse.
A stalemate between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and
Democrats who control the legislature has left Illinois without
a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. While various
court orders and ongoing appropriations have kept money flowing
to some services, bond payments and worker salaries, other items
have not been funded, prompting Rauner's office to enlist the
IFA's assistance.
The IFA board agreed to move forward with a plan to pay
vendors for essential state goods and services through the
authority's issuance of up to $115 million of bonds backed by
Illinois' moral obligation pledge. The IFA would pay off the
bonds through a state appropriation based on the amount of money
Illinois owes the vendors.
IFA Executive Director Chris Meister said critical services
would include snow plow repair companies and food suppliers for
veterans' facilities and prisons.
In the case of a debt service shortfall on the IFA bonds, the
moral obligation pledge requires the governor to request an
appropriation from the legislature, which is not legally
obligated to act.
IFA Chairman R. Robert Funderburg noted the irony in the
risk that money for the bonds might not be appropriated.
"An agency of the state of Illinois is discussing the
relative risk of doing business with the state of Illinois," he
said at a board meeting.
Meister said that once structured, the bond deal would need
final approval from the IFA board at or before its December
meeting. The board approved Citigroup Capital Markets as the
underwriter for the bonds, which could be sold in the U.S.
municipal market or structured as a direct purchase or private
placement.
Meanwhile, the IFA will tap in to its $12 million of
available cash to immediately loan at no interest up to $3
million to local 911 call centers relying on a state pass
through of revenue from a phone surcharge that has been held up
due to the lack of an appropriation, according to Meister.
Another allotment of up to $3 million would be made available to
state vendors "at the end of their rope" in return for their
state receivables and a 1 percent per month late payment penalty
that kicks in after 90 days, he added.
