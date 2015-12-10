CHICAGO Dec 10 Final approval of a bond issue by the Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) to raise money for state vendors who have not been paid due to an ongoing budget impasse was put off on Thursday because the deal is not ready, according to an authority official.

"At this moment, it's not ripe," said Chris Meister, the IFA's executive director, who declined to give specific reasons why the revenue bond issue of up to $115 million was pulled from the agenda for the authority's board meeting.

A stalemate between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature has left Illinois without a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. While various court orders and ongoing appropriations have kept money flowing to some services, bond payments and worker salaries, other items have not been funded, which prompted Rauner's office to enlist the IFA's assistance.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, has been critical of the plan, saying it equates to the state borrowing for operating expenses even though the legislature approved bond issues in the past that raised money for pension payments.

The IFA board agreed last month to move forward with the plan to pay vendors for essential state goods and services through bonds backed by Illinois' moral obligation pledge. The IFA would pay off the bonds through a state appropriation based on the amount of money Illinois owes the vendors.

In the case of a debt service shortfall on the IFA bonds, the moral obligation pledge requires the governor to request an appropriation from the legislature, which is not legally obligated to act.

Meister said there appeared to be interest on the part of vendors in the plan. A separate program allowing the IFA to use its own money to purchase state receivables from vendors has resulted in one transaction of about $250,000 for a company providing janitorial services at Illinois' main Chicago office building, according to Meister. Another program to lend money to keep local 911 centers operating was rendered moot by the enactment of a funding bill on Monday.

