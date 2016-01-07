By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 7 Illinois' ongoing state budget
battle is being downplayed by Governor Bruce Rauner's
administration ahead of a $480 million bond sale - the state's
first in 20 months.
An impasse between the Republican governor and Democratic
lawmakers has left the fiscally shaky fifth-largest U.S. state
without a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. But an
online investor presentation posted Dec. 30 for the Jan. 14 bond
sale gave a generally rosy assessment of Rauner's dealings with
a Democratic-led legislature.
Illinois Budget Director Tim Nuding emphasized actions taken
to patch a hole in the fiscal 2015 budget and provide some
fiscal 2016 funding to local governments, lottery winners,
federal grant recipients and others.
"Another example of the legislature working together to
solve problems," he said, without discussing the factors
blocking a budget accord. Those involve Rauner's push for
collective bargaining curbs, legislative term limits and
redistricting changes, and business-friendly moves like making
it harder for injured workers to collect damages from their
employers.
Democratic legislative leaders contend the items are outside
of the budget process.
In a report on Thursday, Standard & Poor's said
"ideologically divisive policy initiatives" were impeding
progress on tackling Illinois' fiscal woes.
"Those are not going to directly affect the state's finances
in this immediate situation," said S&P analyst Gabriel Petek,
referring to some items on Rauner's agenda.
Despite Rauner's repeated contention that businesses are
fleeing Illinois, Kelly Hutchinson, the state's capital markets
director, gave a generally upbeat presentation on the state's
economy, while noting there is room for improvement. "Illinois
continues to attract businesses and has a high concentration of
Fortune 500 companies," she said.
The disclosure document for the general obligation bonds
states that Illinois' financial condition "has been materially
adversely affected by the budget impasse."
The document indicates the absence of a budget is expected
to increase significantly Illinois' chronic backlog of unpaid
bills, a gauge of the state's structural budget deficit. It also
points to last year's rollback of temporarily increased income
tax rates, which is expected to reduce revenue by as much as $5
billion annually.
Other factors include the repayment of a $454 million
interfund borrowing by Dec. 31, 2016, a May Illinois Supreme
Court ruling voiding a law aimed at easing the state's huge $111
billion unfunded pension liability, and the possibility that
future downgrades of Illinois' credit ratings could trigger
expensive terminations of interest rate swaps.
