(Updates to add link to Breakingviews story)
By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney
CHICAGO, June 16 Illinois' long-running budget
impasse stung the state on Thursday in the U.S. municipal market
where buyers of its $550 million bond issue demanded bigger
yields over the market benchmark.
The pricing was "surprisingly soft," considering a strong
rally in muni bonds on Thursday, said Greg Saulnier, a Municipal
Market Data analyst. The results demonstrate that the market is
increasing its penalty due to the state's worsening fiscal and
political problems, leaving Illinois unable to take full
advantage of the historically low borrowing rates.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch won the tax-exempt general
obligation deal in competitive bidding, pricing bonds due in
2026 with a 5 percent coupon to yield 3.32 percent, which is 185
basis points over MMD's triple-A yield scale. The spread was 175
basis points ahead of the bond sale, according to MMD, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
It was also wider than the 154 basis-point spread in 10
years for Illinois' $480 million GO bond sale in January.
Illinois is poised to be the only U.S. state since at least
the 1930s to end a fiscal year without a complete budget.
Its Republican governor and Democratic-controlled
legislature have so far failed to reach a deal on fiscal 2016 or
2017 spending plans. That leaves unaddressed the growing
structural budget deficit and huge $111 billion unfunded pension
liability in the fifth-biggest U.S. state.
The bond issue itself was seen as a weapon in the political
war to pressure Democrats to cave in to Governor Bruce Rauner's
demands, while losing money for the cash-strapped state.
ILLINOIS SELLS INTO MARKET RALLY
Muni yields have been hitting new record lows on MMD's scale
in recent days, driven by cash-heavy investors chasing low
supply of debt.
Rauner's office said the true interest cost for the bonds,
which carry maturities from 2017 to 2041, was 3.74 percent, down
from 3.99 percent in the January sale, and the lowest ever for
similar general obligation bonds issued by the state.
"It's clear from today's bond sale that investors realize
Illinois now has a governor that is trying to turn the state
around and right its fiscal ship," Rauner spokeswoman Catherine
Kelly said in a statement.
Some market participants thought Illinois' so-called credit
spread should be even wider.
"It's odd to me," said Nicholos Venditti, a portfolio
manager at Thornburg Investment Management. "Illinois has proven
time and time again they can't get anything done."
Heading into the deal, Illinois' credit ratings, which were
already the lowest among the states, were downgraded by Moody's
Investor Service and Standard & Poor's.
The governor's office also revealed on Wednesday that the
state lacks appropriations to actually spend all the proceeds
earmarked mainly for road construction and mass transit projects
due to the impasse.
State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, a first-term Democrat,
predicted the bond issue could be a net money-loser for Illinois
if the borrowed funds go unspent and must be invested
short-term.
"We'll make far less in interest than we'll be paying in
interest to the bondholders," Frerichs said in an interview. "I
think we need to make these investments in infrastructure, but
we're going about it in the wrong order. It seems backwards
issuing the bonds and hoping they get an appropriation to spend
them."
On Wednesday, Rauner administration officials warned of the
imminent shutdown of transportation projects and the loss of
25,000 construction jobs without a budget deal.
Spokesmen for House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate
President John Cullerton, both Democrats, declined to speculate
on the chances of either legislative chamber granting the Rauner
administration the spending authority it needs to fully tap the
bond issue.
