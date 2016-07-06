CHICAGO, July 6 Shortly after enacting a
temporary budget, Illinois is seeking a team of underwriters to
handle bond sales over the next three years, according to a
notice on the state's procurement website.
The notice, posted on Friday with responses due on July 22,
seeks to qualify as many as 30 firms as senior, co-senior and
co-manager underwriters for an unspecified amount of bond
issuance.
Illinois has the worst general obligation bond ratings among
the 50 states at the low investment grade triple-B level due to
its $111 billion unfunded pension liability, chronic structural
deficit, and a budget impasse that was put on hold last week
with the passage of a six-month spending plan.
The budget deal includes authorization to refund up to $2
billion of bonds to save about $20 million. It also marked a
truce in the battle between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and
Democrats who control the legislature, who put aside their
differences so that the fifth-largest U.S. state could fund some
operations at least through the Nov. 8 general election.
So far this year, Illinois sold $1.03 billion of GO bonds in
two competitively bid deals that resulted in wide so-called
credit spreads over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A
yield scale.
State law limits the use of underwriters in a negotiated
debt issuance to no more than 75 percent of the par amount of
bonds sold each fiscal year.
The state's last solicitation for underwriters was in 2013
with firms that included Citi, Wells Fargo Securities, J.P.
Morgan, Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, and Loop Capital Markets, tapped as rotating
senior underwriters.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Matthew Lewis)