Billionaire Buffett throws lifeline to cash-starved Home Capital
June 22 Warren Buffett has again ridden to the rescue of an embattled company in desperate need of a vote of confidence.
CHICAGO, June 8 Illinois general obligation bond prices plummeted and yields soared in the U.S. municipal market on Thursday, a day after a federal judge ordered the cash-strapped state to find more money to pay Medicaid providers.
Yields on bonds due in 2024 climbed to 5.15 percent, according to Municipal Market Data, while Illinois' so-called credit spread over MMD's benchmark triple-A scale jumped to as much as 380 basis points. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 22 Warren Buffett has again ridden to the rescue of an embattled company in desperate need of a vote of confidence.
June 22 U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a new formulation of Roche's big-selling cancer drug Rituxan for three common types of blood cancers that allows for relatively quick administration via injection under the skin in place of a lengthy intravenous infusion, the company said.