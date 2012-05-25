(Updates bill action, adds details, statement on pension
reform)
May 25 Facing a May 31 deadline, the Illinois
General Assembly on Friday raced to pass legislation to stop the
state from sinking under pension and Medicaid payments, which
account for 39 percent of general fund spending.
Both chambers of the Democratic-controlled legislature on
Thursday sent Governor Pat Quinn a bill that would slice
spending on Medicaid, the joint federal-state healthcare program
for the poor, by $1.6 billion by reducing eligibility and
provider rates and cutting or eliminating programs.
"The status quo would have led to Medicaid's collapse, and I
am pleased to see the General Assembly take strong action to put
our Medicaid system and our state on the path to sound fiscal
footing," Quinn, a Democrat, said in a statement.
The House on Friday passed another major component of the
governor's $2.7 billion Medicaid reform plan - a near doubling
of the state tax on cigarettes to $1.98 a pack.
Quinn, who unveiled his Medicaid plan in April, has said the
tax hike would raise $335.7 million a year, which would boost
federal matching funds for Medicaid by a like amount.
The bill also tackles a problem increasingly being faced by
nonprofit hospitals in the state - the level of charity care
they must provide to qualify for property tax exemptions.
Illinois has stripped some hospitals of their exemptions,
forcing them to eventually make millions of dollars in local
property tax payments. Credit rating agencies have warned
hospital ratings could fall as a result.
The bill, which heads to the Senate for a vote, establishes
"clear standards" that nonprofit hospitals must meet to qualify
for exemptions, according to the Illinois Hospital Association,
which supports the measure. The bill also establishes an
assessment on hospitals to raise $190 million in additional
federal Medicaid funds, the group said.
Another measure was aimed at restricting the amount of
Medicaid bills incurred in one fiscal year that are pushed into
the next fiscal year, according to Steve Brown, spokesman for
House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Quinn last month also proposed a plan to save $65 billion to
$85 billion over 30 years through changes in the state's
severely unfunded public employee pension system.
Spokesmen for the speaker and for Senate President John
Cullerton said negotiations on pension reforms were ongoing.
"There are lots of conversations and those will probably
continue through the next week," Brown said, adding that one
part of Quinn's plan - raising the retirement age to 67 - is
not going to happen.
Lawmakers earlier this month sent Quinn a bill that aims to
rein in retiree healthcare costs. But the business-backed Civic
Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago said a massive
reform of the pension system was needed.
"Anything less than comprehensive, meaningful pension reform
would be a slap in the face to our pensioners, taxpayers, our
future generations and bond-rating agencies," the group said in
a statement.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has warned of a
multiple-notch downgrade in Illinois's A-plus rating if progress
is not made in the current legislative session to address fiscal
problems that include an $83 billion unfunded pension liability
and a structural budget deficit fueled by billions of dollars in
unpaid, overdue bills.
Meanwhile, the House this week passed legislation that would
expand casino gambling by adding five casinos, including one in
Chicago, and slots at race tracks.
State Representative Lou Lang, the measure's sponsor, said
it could raise an estimated $400 million to $500 million from
licensing fees for the upcoming fiscal 2013 budget.
Quinn, who vetoed a gambling expansion bill last year, said
the new one still falls short of ethical standards and other
protections he laid out last fall.
