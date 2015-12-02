By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 1 As Illinois enters its sixth
month without a budget, Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and the
state's legislative leaders reopened spending talks on Tuesday,
but displayed few signs of ending their record-long fiscal
stalemate.
It was the first time the five have met face to face on the
budget since May.
Tuesday's meeting came after a coalition of government
watchdog groups implored the governor and legislative leaders to
at least sit down to jumpstart stalled talks on a 2016 budget
deal.
Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat,
declared the partially closed-door session productive just for
"the fact we had a meeting," along with the promise of more
meetings starting next week.
In pre- and post meeting comments, participants largely clung
to the same ideological talking points that have left Illinois
without a spending plan since July, starving social-service
agencies, depriving payouts to lottery players and resulting in
two credit downgrades by bond rating agencies.
Rauner stuck to his demands that the Democrat-controlled
state legislature sign off on term limits, changes to how the
state draws legislative boundaries and union-weakening erosions
to collective-bargaining laws and insisted those all would give
Illinois the missing and much-needed economic lift other states
have felt.
"When we say these are non-budget issues that I'm proposing,
I respectfully disagree. They all tie to the budget," the
governor said in his opening statement. "We have to grow our way
out of our debt, and we're not growing. Our reforms get to
growth and restoring confidence in the government by the
business community."
Republican leaders expressed frustration with top Democrats
following the roughly 90-minute meeting.
"The problem we experience, the speaker says nothing, the
Senate president talks a lot, and some of what he says is
different out here than in there," Senate Republican Leader
Christine Radogno told reporters.
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, Rauner's main
Democratic nemesis, insisted none of the governor's demands
address the state's budget deficit. Illinois has a $7 billion
backlog of unpaid bills and an unfunded pension liability
exceeding $100 billion.
Madigan described Tuesday's meeting as "productive," without
offering specifics, and explained why as House speaker, he chose
to do very little talking during the closed-door session.
"I learned a long time ago, when you talk, you don't learn.
And my purpose today was to listen, to learn," Madigan told
reporters.
