By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO Dec 7 Illinois has bent or broken every
sound budgeting practice and should adopt reforms to help dig
its way out of a huge pile of debt, according to a report
released by the University of Illinois on Monday.
The report by the Fiscal Futures Project at the university's
Institute of Government & Public Affairs said the fifth-largest
U.S. state "is badly in need of reform."
Illinois has the lowest credit ratings and worst-funded
pensions among all 50 states. An impasse between the Republican
governor and Democrats who control the legislature has left
Illinois without a budget halfway through fiscal 2016. The
state's unpaid bill backlog, a barometer of its chronic
structural budget deficit, is projected to hit $8.5 billion by
the end of this month.
The report slammed the state for faulty budget forecasting,
not calculating the potential cost of new legislation,
insufficient funding for pensions and retiree healthcare costs,
and the lack of a meaningful rainy day fund.
"(Illinois') balanced budget requirement is one of the
weakest you can imagine," Richard Dye, one of the report's
authors, said at a conference on state budget practices.
The state has also borrowed, delayed bill payments and
relied on nonrecurring revenue to cover operating costs, as well
as neglecting its aging infrastructure, according to the study.
"But because of the underlying structural deficit, high
levels of bonded debt service costs relative to other states,
and large legacy liabilities for pensions and (retiree
healthcare), there is little state funding available to address
the large and growing backlog of infrastructure needs," it said.
Among the reforms the report recommended for breaking
Illinois' "bad habits" were expanding current three-year budget
projections to five or more years, modifying cash-only budget
reporting to include significant changes in liabilities and
assets, requiring fiscal impact notes for legislation,
implementing enhanced reporting and tracking of spending and
revenue, and disclosing the use of one-time revenue.
The report was released along with a working paper on sound
state budgeting practices by the Volcker Alliance, a nonpartisan
organization established in 2013 by former Federal Reserve Board
Chairman Paul Volcker.
Richard Ravitch, an Alliance director and a former New York
lieutenant governor, told the conference that the resolution of
state budget problems rests with politicians willing to make
"very tough and very painful" decisions.
"Nothing tells me we are electing those people," he added.
