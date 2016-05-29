By Dave McKinney
| SPRINGFIELD, Ill.
end of the Illinois legislature's spring session, the governor
said on Sunday he would veto a House-passed budget, which
includes school funding, and fired back at an angry Chicago
mayor.
Lawmakers face a midnight Tuesday deadline to pass a fiscal
2017 budget and adopt a 2016 spending plan that has remained
elusive for the past 11 months, leaving Illinois as the only
state without a complete budget for the fiscal year ending June
30.
The impasse between the Republican governor and Democrats
who control the legislature showed strong signs of extending
into fiscal 2017, with Rauner pushing for pro-business and
anti-union reforms and Democrats in the House of Representatives
last week passing a spending plan short about $7 billion in
revenue.
Adding fuel to the fire was Rauner's veto on Friday of a
bill allowing Chicago to spread out payments to its public
safety workers' retirement systems as the city struggles with a
structural budget deficit and other pension woes.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Sunday chastised the governor's
"callous decision," saying it would lead to a $300 million city
property tax hike at the same time Rauner wants local property
taxes capped.
Rauner, who needled Emanuel for not coming to the capital,
Springfield, to address the city's pension-driven financial
woes, called the bill "terrible policy," saying it would cost
Chicago taxpayers $18.6 billion more over the next 30 years by
not fully funding pensions.
"Where is the mayor? He's not here, He's not asking for real
reforms," Rauner told reporters outside his office.
He also confirmed previous statements from his staff that he
would veto the House-passed budget if it was approved by the
Senate. He urged lawmakers not to hold schools "hostage," by
sending him a clean bill to fund K-12 public schools. He also
asked Democrats to break from longtime House Speaker Michael
Madigan.
"The speaker is perfectly fine having deficit spending and
borrowing. He's perfectly fine crushing the economy, crushing
our taxpayers. He's been fine with it, and we need his members
to say: 'No, Mr. Speaker, no more,'" Rauner said.
Madigan said his members were prepared to be in continuous
session through the summer, blaming Rauner for injecting
non-budget demands into the process.
"We'll be here (Monday), Tuesday and through the remainder
of the summer," he said.
Passing a budget beyond Tuesday's deadline will require
tougher-to-get three-fifth majority votes in each chamber.
(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Peter Cooney)