CHICAGO, June 10 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
on Friday vetoed a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled
legislature in April to spend nearly $3.9 billion on state
services that have not been funded due to an ongoing fiscal 2016
budget impasse.
The Republican governor called the legislation "an empty
promise."
"The bill purports to appropriate $3.89 billion, including
more than $3 billion in general funds that the state does not
have, for higher education and social service providers, but
provides no source of funding," Rauner said in his veto message.
The political stalemate between Rauner and Democrats has
left Illinois as the only U.S. state without a complete fiscal
2016 budget, operating instead on court-ordered spending and a
muddled patchwork of ongoing and stopgap appropriations.
Rauner called on lawmakers to pass complete balanced budgets
for the current and next fiscal years, although the governor has
proposed funding most fiscal 2017 services with a temporary
spending plan and K-12 schools with a full-year budget.
Illinois' new fiscal year begins on July 1.
The Democrats' spending bill passed with enough votes in the
Senate to override a veto, but fell short of that margin in the
House.
The measure would have sent money to cash-starved state
universities and colleges, covered tuition grants for low-income
college students, and funded health and human services that were
not subject to court orders. The measure also appropriated about
$63 million for unpaid wage increases owed to about 24,000
unionized state workers.
