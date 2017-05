CHICAGO, June 30 The Illinois House passed an implementation bill for a stopgap fiscal 2017 budget in a 104-6 vote on Thursday, sending the measure to the Senate for concurrence.

The Democratic-led legislature is taking up spending bills aimed at pausing the state's historic budget impasse that left Illinois as the only U.S. state without a complete fiscal 2016 budget.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney; Editing by Matthew Lewis)