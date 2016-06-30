(Adds comments from governor, credit rating downgrades of state
universities)
By Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, June 30 Illinois lawmakers broke a
historic year-long budget impasse on Thursday, approving
legislation to complete the current fiscal year, fund fiscal
2017 through December, and ensure schools will open in the fall.
A political stalemate between Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature had left
Illinois as the only U.S. state without a full budget for fiscal
2016, which ends at midnight.
The nation's fifth-largest state has limped through the
year, relying on court-ordered spending and ongoing and stopgap
appropriations to operate in the wake of the impasse. Illinois
is the only state in the past 80 years to go an entire year
without a full operating budget.
Rauner signaled that he will sign the bills into law to fund
state government at least through the general election on Nov.
8.
"This purely gives us the opportunity to come together in
the next months and come to a solution that really restores the
growth, protects our taxpayers and properly funds our schools
and human services," the governor told reporters.
Rauner and legislative leaders held marathon meetings
earlier this week which led to a package of bills that were
passed in bipartisan votes.
"This hasn't been easy, folks," House Republican Leader Jim
Durkin said. "It's been a year and a half since we actually
agreed on something that was good for the state."
The House and Senate approved $25 billion to plug fiscal
2016 spending holes and about $50 billion to fund colleges,
universities, social services, capital projects and other state
functions for six months starting Friday.
The budget bill includes $11.1 billion to fund K-12 schools
for all of fiscal 2017. Lawmakers were fearful that some
districts could not open in the fall without state money.
UNEASE
Some legislators expressed unease with the stopgap budget
plan, noting that Illinois' $7.8 billion unpaid bill backlog
needed to be dealt with through a balanced spending plan.
"Nothing with what we're doing here will fix the financial
problems of this state. In fact, just the opposite will occur.
Our financial situation will deteriorate further as a result of
our actions today," said Democratic State Representative Jack
Franks, who predicted Illinois' already-low credit ratings will
fall further.
Also winning final approval was a budget implementation bill
that forgives $454 million in interfund borrowing and allows the
state to refund up to $2 billion of bonds to save about $20
million that would be used for higher education spending.
The flow of state money came too late for six Illinois
universities that were hit with credit rating downgrades by
Moody's Investors Service on Thursday, largely due to the damage
caused by the state's budget stalemate.
The Chicago Public Schools (CPS), which is deep in debt and
facing a $1 billion shortfall, could gain as much as $555
million in state and local money, mainly for its teachers
pension system, despite Rauner's adamant opposition to a state
"bailout" for the district. Bills that passed both chambers
would pave the way for a possible $250 million Chicago property
tax increase and a one-time $205 million state contribution for
CPS pensions.
Rauner said enactment of the latter bill was contingent on
the passage of "major" statewide pension reform.
Illinois has been struggling to find a way to ease its $111
billion unfunded pension liability in the wake of a 2015 state
supreme court ruling that public sector worker retirement
benefits are constitutionally protected and cannot be reduced.
The stopgap spending plan for the fiscal year beginning on
Friday would keep the state going only until January, leaving
open the possibility the impasse could reignite over
pro-business and union-weakening changes sought by Rauner.
House Speaker Michael Madigan leveled repeated jabs at
Rauner, who failed to attach any pieces of his agenda to the
budget bill.
"We can pass a budget when the governor's demands relative
to his personal agenda that hurts families are dropped," Madigan
said. "That happened here today."
