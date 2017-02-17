By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 17 One of the key players in
Illinois’ unending financial plight extended a peace offering to
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner on Friday by opening a
legislative avenue for the possible sale of the state’s main
office building in downtown Chicago.
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced a
legislative committee would explore a Rauner request to sell the
state's aging James R. Thompson Center high-rise in Chicago’s
famed Loop business district.
Madigan's move follows a renewed call this week by the
governor for the state to dump the aging office building in a
move he said could yield as much as $200 million for Illinois'
depleted treasury.
Crippled by feuding between Madigan and Rauner, Illinois is
limping through a record-setting second consecutive fiscal year
without a complete budget. Rauner and the Democratic-led
legislature have allowed the state to veer deeper into budgetary
no-man’s land by permitting a six-month fiscal 2017 budget to
expire on Dec. 31.
“While technical questions pertaining to the sale remain, it
is my intention to work with the governor on developing a course
of action for the Thompson Center that best serves the interests
of the people of Illinois,” Madigan said in a statement.
The long-serving House speaker said his move
was in keeping with "my commitment to work cooperatively with
the governor." No reaction was immediately available from
Rauner's office.
Opened in 1985, the 16-story Thompson Center houses about
2,000 government workers and was designed by award-winning
architect Helmut Jahn.
Named after a former Illinois Republican governor who served
for 14 years, the building has faced recurring heating and
cooling problems and has been neglected by the state for much of
its three-decade lifespan.
In October 2015, Rauner said $100 million was needed for
deferred maintenance and repairs. By contrast, ridding the state
of the complex would return a new development to Chicago’s
property tax rolls, perhaps generating $20 million annually for
the city and its public school system, the governor said last
fall.
In his budget address on Wednesday, Rauner
urged lawmakers to permit the building's sale, saying it could
help close an estimated $4.57 billion state budget deficit in
fiscal 2018 and generate revenue elsewhere.
"Everyone benefits from the sale," he said. "The city of
Chicago stands to gain major new property tax revenue, along
with the jobs that come with a massive development."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)