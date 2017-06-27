By Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO, June 27
CHICAGO, June 27 Staring down the start of a new
fiscal year, Illinois House Democrats offered a budget on
Tuesday that would spend less than the Republican governor's
plan, but kept their specific revenue-raising proposal under
wraps.
An impasse between Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who
control the legislature has left Illinois without complete
budgets for an unprecedented two-straight fiscal years. The
nearly $36.5 billion general funds budget was the first spending
blueprint offered by House Speaker Michael Madigan for the
fiscal year that begins Saturday.
Illinois still has a trek to get to a full-year budget and
avoid being the first U.S. state to have its credit rating
downgraded to junk.
“I’m not saying this is perfect," Madigan told reporters in
the state capitol of the Democrats' proposal. "I’m not saying it
completely meets every request of the governor. But I think it
goes a long way to giving the state of Illinois a good solid
spending plan that responds to the real needs of the state.”
But House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, whose members' votes
will be required to reach a three-fifths majority vote
threshold, said his caucus could not judge that budget without
seeing a companion revenue bill.
"Based on Democrats' past action, I can't take their word
this is a balanced budget," he told reporters.
State Representative Greg Harris, Madigan's point person on
the budget, said House Democrats' goal was "to live within the
confines" of a revenue bill the Senate passed last month.
That measure, which passed with only Democratic votes, would
boost revenue by $5.5 billion by permanently raising the flat
personal income tax rate to 4.95 percent from 3.75 percent and
the corporate tax to 7 percent from 5.25 percent, eliminating
corporate tax loopholes, and expanding the state sales tax to
certain services such as dry cleaning and storage facilities.
Durkin said his members want to tie the longevity of any tax
hike to the duration of a local property tax freeze. While House
Democrats have offered a four-year freeze, it was unclear how
long higher tax rates would stay in place.
“They will not show their cards on that," Durkin said.
He also questioned Madigan's plan to hold votes Wednesday on
Democrat-drafted legislation aimed at satisfying Rauner's
demands for reforms, saying it was "not healthy" for the
process.
Senate Democrats last month passed their own budget, which
mirrors Rauner's $37.3 billion spending target.
(Reporting By Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrew
Hay)