13 hours ago
Illinois House gives initial nod to FY 2018 spending plan
June 30, 2017 / 4:23 PM / 13 hours ago

Illinois House gives initial nod to FY 2018 spending plan

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - The Illinois House on Friday gave initial approval to a $36.5 billion fiscal 2018 spending plan, signaling movement toward ending the state's unprecedented two-year budget impasse.

House Speaker Michael Madigan said lawmakers will continue working on budget matters past a midnight Friday deadline and that he will ask credit agencies, which had warned they could downgrade Illinois' bond rating to junk, to defer any actions. (Reporting by Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

