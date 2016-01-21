CHICAGO Jan 21 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
and Republican legislative leaders said on Thursday they will
endorse a Senate Democratic approach to curbing the state's $111
billion unfunded pension liability.
Rauner said the initiative would give workers a choice
between having future salary increases count toward their
pensions or continuing to get 3 percent compounded annual
cost-of-living increases upon retirement.
"This does not go as far as we need to... But it's a step in
the right direction," Rauner told reporters at a news
conference. He added it would save the state $1 billion
annually.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)