(Adds statement from Senate president)
By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney
CHICAGO Jan 21 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
and Republican legislative leaders said on Thursday they will
endorse what they called a Senate Democratic approach to curbing
the state's $111 billion unfunded pension liability.
But Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat,
said the plan promoted by the Republican governor goes beyond
what he supports because of curbs on collective bargaining.
Rauner said the initiative would give workers a choice
between having future salary increases count toward their
pensions or continuing to receive 3 percent compounded annual
cost-of-living increases upon retirement.
"This does not go as far as we need to ... But it's a step
in the right direction," Rauner told reporters at a news
conference. He added it would save the state $1 billion annually
and affect four of the state's five pension funds.
Illinois has the worst-funded pensions and lowest credit
ratings among the 50 states. An impasse between Rauner and
Democrats who control the legislature has left the fifth-largest
state without a budget seven months into fiscal 2016.
Rauner said the so-called consideration approach will be
constitutional as long as salary increases are removed from
collective bargaining with labor unions.
"We apparently still have a fundamental disagreement over
the role of collective bargaining in this process, in the sense
that I think collective bargaining should continue to exist and
the governor does not," Cullerton said in a statement.
An aide to House Speaker Michael Madigan characterized the
governor's track record on pensions as anti-working family.
"What he wants to do is destroy middle-class families
whether it's over pensions or wages or injuries on the job
site," said Steve Brown, a spokesman for Madigan.
Easing pension costs was made harder after the Illinois
Supreme Court last May tossed out a 2013 state law that would
have saved as much as $145 billion over 30 years, ruling that
public sector workers have iron-clad protection in the state
constitution against cuts to retirement benefits. The high court
could rule as soon as Friday on a union challenge to a 2014
state law to shore up two of Chicago's financially struggling
pension funds.
The city used a consideration argument to defend the law,
claiming that pension benefit cuts and higher pension
contributions will save the funds from insolvency.
Union coalition We Are One Illinois contended the governor's
plan was unconstitutional. "A forced choice between two
diminished options is no choice at all and forbidden by the
court," it said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)