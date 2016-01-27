CHICAGO Jan 27 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
is showing no sign of budging from his stance that structural
changes precede any move to raise revenue ahead of his second
state of the state address on Wednesday.
Nearly a year ago, the wealthy venture capitalist turned
Republican governor used the annual speech to the legislature to
lay out an ambitious agenda that included business-friendly
changes to workers' compensation, a freeze on local property
taxes, curbs on public sector collective bargaining, and
legislative term limits.
But Rauner's so-called turnaround to-do list hit a brick
wall in the Democrat-controlled legislature, where House Speaker
Michael Madigan pronounced it "extreme." The stalemate has left
Illinois without a budget more than halfway through fiscal 2016.
"Governor Rauner stands ready to pass structural reforms and
a balanced budget that will help fund social-service programs
and jumpstart our economy," his spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said
in response to funding pleas on Tuesday from nonprofit agencies.
Democrats, however, continue to balk at the governor's
agenda.
"What the speaker and I have been saying all along is 'Let's
fix the budget,'" Senate President John Cullerton told reporters
on Monday. Rauner "has these side issues he has been holding to.
We're willing to talk about those topics, make some changes, but
not dramatic radical changes, especially when there's a
supermajority of Democrats."
About 90 percent of state government is being funded through
court orders, an enacted spending bill for K-12 schools, and
continuing appropriations for big ticket items, such as pensions
and bonds.
State universities and colleges have been left out in the
cold along with 125,000 students who qualified for state
assistance, forcing some schools to announce layoffs, while
Chicago State University warned it will run out of cash in
March.
A coalition of nonprofit agencies on Tuesday called for a
revenue hike to keep Illinois' social service and higher
education infrastructure from crumbling further.
Illinois' biggest social services provider announced on
Friday it was eliminating 750 jobs and shuttering more than 30
programs affecting about 4,700 seniors, children, veterans and
other residents because the state is over $6 million in arrears.
"The state of our state is just desperate at this point,"
said Dan Lesser, a director at the Shriver Center, an advocate
for the poor.
Cullerton said Democrats cannot hike taxes on their own.
"We're not going to have any tax increase unless Bruce
Rauner agrees to it," Cullerton said.
