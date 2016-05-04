By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 4 Dozens of Illinois social service
providers, starved of cash by the state's long-running budget
stalemate, sued Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and six statewide
agencies on Wednesday, seeking more than $100 million for unpaid
work since July.
The plaintiffs, who provide services for sex-abuse victims,
the homeless, senior citizens and at-risk youth, are suffering
"acute financial hardship" as a result of the unresolved budget
fight, according to the lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit
Court.
It is the latest attempt at judicial relief by groups hurt
by the state's record-setting, 11-month budget impasse between
the Republican governor and Democrats controlling the
legislature.
The coalition of 64 organizations, calling itself Pay Now
Illinois, contended that Rauner's June 2015 veto of
appropriation bills amounted to an unlawful impairment of the
their constitutional right to seek a legal remedy for
non-payment by the state of their various contracts.
"We've had to deal with this uncertainty now for the 11th
month, over 300 days, without being paid," said Andrea Durbin,
chairwoman of Illinois Pay Now. "We're seeking to be paid in
full for the work we've done."
Rauner's office expressed empathy but urged state lawmakers
to approve a spending plan.
"While we understand that frustration is driving many
worthwhile organizations to seek solutions anywhere, including
the courts, the only solution is for the General Assembly to
pass a balanced, reform-oriented budget as soon as possible,"
Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said.
In another budget-related development, a plan to change how
Illinois taxes its residents and businesses stalled in the House
of Representatives after a successful lobbying push by Rauner.
The proposed constitutional amendment would have stricken
the state's flat income-tax rates and allowed state lawmakers to
impose new, multi-tiered tax rates tied to an individual or
company's level of income. Supporters said it would raise an
additional $1.9 billion annually for the state.
But facing a Wednesday deadline to pass the House, one of
the measure's sponsors, State Representative Christian Mitchell,
said lobbying by the governor's office convinced up to five
Republicans whose backing was needed for passage to withdraw
their tentative support.
"It's disappointing because this could have helped us with
our budget crisis," Mitchell, a Chicago Democrat, told Reuters.
Rauner's administration said the measure would cost the
state 20,000 jobs in four years and lead to a migration of
43,000 high wage earners from Illinois.
(Editing by David Gregorio)