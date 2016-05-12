CHICAGO May 12 A bill to send $700 million to
cash-starved social services providers breezed through the
Illinois Legislature on Thursday, as the state once again turned
to stopgap funding measures in lieu of a budget.
The measure passed the House 111-0 and the Senate 56-0.
There was no immediate comment from Governor Bruce Rauner's
office on whether he will sign it into law. A memo from his
budget office expressed concerns that language in the bill could
actually prevent funding for some programs.
Democratic State Representative Greg Harris said the money
would be taken from state funds outside of Illinois' general
revenue fund to cover 46 percent of what the state has failed to
pay service providers due to the ongoing impasse over the fiscal
2016 budget.
"This is a $700 million piece of legislation that would help
the neediest at the time they need help the most," he said.
Despite the stalemate between the Republican governor and
Democrats who control the legislature, about 90 percent of
Illinois government is being funded through continuing
appropriations, the enactment of a K-12 school bill, and
court-ordered spending.
But some parts of the government were left out in the cold.
Earlier this month, dozens of unpaid social service providers
sued Illinois, seeking more than $100 million.
Andrea Durbin, chairman of the Pay Now Illinois coalition that
filed the lawsuit, said that if enacted, the bill would not end
the litigation.
"It could provide a downpayment of the money we are owed,
but it's not a comprehensive solution for the Pay Now Illinois
plaintiffs," she said.
In April, the legislature passed and Rauner signed a $600
million stopgap funding bill for state universities, community
colleges, and student tuition grants that covered only 34
percent of the $1.7 billion that had been earmarked for higher
education spending in the fiscal year that began on July 1.
Illinois is the only U.S. state without a complete fiscal
2016 budget. Rauner earlier on Thursday acknowledged that some
lawmakers are working on a budget framework. That framework
involves higher taxes, spending cuts, and borrowing, according
to local media reports.
"I'm cheering for bipartisan General Assembly members to
come up with some solutions," the governor told reporters.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)