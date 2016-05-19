By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 19 The Illinois Senate on Thursday
earmarked $227.2 million for low-income college students whose
need-based financial aid has been imperiled by the state's
11-month budget impasse.
But Republican Governor Bruce Rauner offered no sign of
supporting the measure for Monetary Award Program recipients
after members of his party pilloried the funding package as a
"farce" because it did not identify a specific revenue stream to
pay for it.
Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelley declined to say whether
the governor intends to sign or veto the legislation, saying
only "Governor Rauner remains committed to reaching a balanced
budget alongside meaningful reforms in a bipartisan manner."
Illinois' public universities and community colleges and the
MAP program have only received a fraction of what they had
expected from the state since July because Rauner and the
Democratic-led legislature have yet to agree on a Fiscal 2016
spending plan.
A stopgap $600 million higher-education funding package
enacted by Rauner last month offered some relief, but an
early-May effort to appropriate an additional $454 million on
top of the April total stalled in the Illinois House of
Representatives after passing the Senate.
In fiscal 2015, the last year in which Illinois had a full
operating budget, the state appropriated $357.1 million to the
MAP program. That amount provided for income-based grants of up
to $4,968 to 128,399 students, the Illinois Student Assistance
Commission reported.
State Senator Donne Trotter, a Chicago Democrat and the
legislation's chief sponsor, said the package would "ensure that
our students can relieve themselves of some of the drama they've
been going through this year because of the inaction by this
body and the governor" in passing a budget.
But Republicans ripped the plan, with Senator Chapin Rose, a
Republican from Mahomet, Ill., about 200 miles south of Chicago,
accusing the Senate majority of "writing a check that it darn
well knows cannot be cashed."
The Senate passed the bill 39-15, with two members voting
present - enough to override any potential Rauner veto. But the
68-45 margin during a Tuesday House vote fell three votes short
of a veto-proof majority, meaning Rauner could kill the measure
if he chose to.
(Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by James Dalgleish)