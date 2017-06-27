CHICAGO, June 26 A U.S. judge should order
Illinois to pay Medicaid providers about $1 billion a month to
ensure medical care continues for the three million recipients
of the health program after talks with the state reached an
impasse, according to a court filing on Monday.
The move would cause a huge problem for the cash-strapped
state, which has accumulated a $15 billion bill backlog due to a
budget stalemate between its Republican governor and Democrats
who control the legislature. It could force Illinois to stop
making full payments on other state-mandated or court-ordered
spending such as pensions and payroll.
The filing in U.S. District Court by attorneys representing
Medicaid recipients asked Judge Joan Lefkow to order the state
to pay $500 million a month for four months to start reducing a
$3.1 billion pile of unpaid bills owed to managed care
organizations that turn pay doctors and others.
As long as Illinois remains without an enacted budget, the
proposed order calls for the state to spend an additional $586
million a month to cover Medicaid-related bills incurred after
June 30, 2017.
The proposed order noted that federal reimbursements for
Medicaid would reduce Illinois' outlay to $543 million a month.
The two sides are scheduled to appear on Wednesday before
Lefkow, who previously ruled Illinois' minimal payments to
managed care organizations did not comply with federal consent
decrees that resulted from two cases filed against the state in
1992. The judge had ordered negotiations aimed at getting
Illinois to "substantial" compliance with the decrees, noting
the state has managed to make its monthly bond and pension
payments on time and in full.
Monthly payments related to the Medicaid and other consent
decrees have totaled only about $160 million.
In the wake of Lefkow's order, Illinois general obligation
bond prices plummeted and yields soared in U.S. municipal market
trading, although the bonds subsequently clawed back some
losses. The state comptroller last week pledged to not delay or
diminish debt service payments.
There was no immediate reaction to the court filing from the
Illinois Attorney General's office.
Rauner ordered lawmakers back into a special session, which
began June 21 and is scheduled to end on Friday, to pass a
budget before fiscal 2018 begins on Saturday.
Entering a third-straight fiscal year without a spending
plan could sink Illinois' credit ratings to "junk," a first for
any U.S. state.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog)