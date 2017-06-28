CHICAGO, June 28 A ruling on how much more money
Illinois needs to allocate to Medicaid provider bills to ensure
continued medical care for the state's poor and disabled
residents should come out on Friday, a U.S. District Court judge
said on Wednesday.
Judge Joan Lefkow questioned a proposal made by attorneys
representing Illinois' 3 million Medicaid recipients that would
force the cash-strapped state to send $2 billion to managed-care
organizations over four months to pay down a $3.1 billion bill
backlog.
The attorneys also asked for an additional $586 million in
monthly payments to providers starting July 1, noting that
federal Medicaid reimbursements would cut Illinois' total outlay
about in half.
The judge called the proposed funding scheme a "significant
jump."
In her June 7 order, which found Illinois was not complying
with federal consent decrees regarding Medicaid, Lefkow said
plaintiffs were merely seeking sufficient payments to sustain
services.
But negotiations ordered by the judge failed to reach a
deal. Brent Stratton, an assistant Illinois Attorney General,
told the judge the plaintiffs were attempting to get "blood from
a stone," given the state's lack of a budget for two years and
its $15 billion pile of unpaid bills.
Lefkow instructed the state to submit its proposal for a $75
million increase in monthly Medicaid payments that would be
matched by $75 million in federal funds, along with a plan to
reduce outstanding unpaid bills. She also asked the other side
to present evidence that Medicaid recipients were being denied
care due to the state's nonpayment of bills.
Illinois' payments out of its operating fund for the
Medicaid and other federal consent decrees total about $160
million a month.
David Chizewer, an attorney for Medicaid recipients, said by
accepting federal Medicaid dollars Illinois must comply with the
consent decrees that stem from lawsuits filed in 1992 and with
federal law.
"We are not asking them to print up money that doesn't
exist, but for a shift in priorities," he said.
In a court filing on Tuesday, Assistant Illinois Comptroller
Kevin Schoeben said increasing the amount of priority payments
made out of the state's general fund for Medicaid beyond the
proposed additional $75 million would result in insufficient
revenue to make full monthly payments to other priorities such
as pensions and payroll.
Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers face a Friday deadline to pass
a budget ahead of the Saturday start of fiscal 2018.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)