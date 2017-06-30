FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge orders Illinois to boost payments on Medicaid bills
June 30, 2017 / 11:08 PM / 11 hours ago

U.S. judge orders Illinois to boost payments on Medicaid bills

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.

The order by Judge Joan Lefkow also stipulated that Illinois send $2 billion to Medicaid providers during the fiscal year that starts on Saturday to pay down the existing $3.1 billion backlog of unpaid bills. (Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Sandra Maler)

