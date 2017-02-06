CHICAGO Feb 6 Illinois risks a credit rating downgrade and eroded economic growth prospects if the state fails to take action to fix its budget problems, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.

S&P, which rates Illinois BBB with a negative outlook, said legislation boosting revenue and ending the state's nearly two-year budget impasse could improve the near-term fiscal outlook.

A package of bills before the state Senate includes measures to increase state income taxes and allow borrowing to pay bills.

S&P said it takes no position on that legislation.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney)