Aug 2 A federal appeals court reduced an award
to Illinois casinos on Tuesday, ruling in a lawsuit that arose
from the corruption scandal that toppled then-Governor Rod
Blagojevich that the jury wrongly found a "pattern" of
racketeering activity.
The ruling comes as the former two-term Illinois Governor
seeks a drastically reduced prison sentence that would see him
released from federal prison within a year after convictions in
2011 for corruption charges, including extortion and wire fraud.
Blagojevich's resentencing is scheduled for August 9 after
an appellate court last year vacated five of the embattled
Democrat's 18 criminal convictions.
Tuesday's ruling, that reduced the award from $77 million to
$26 million, stems from a case that pitted casinos against
racetracks amid a swirl of political hand wringing in the
financially struggling Midwestern U.S. state.
In 2008, horse racetrack executive John Johnston promised a
$100,000 campaign contribution to then-governor Blagojevich in
exchange for signing a proposal to tax the largest casinos in
the state for "the direct benefit of the Illinois horseracing
industry," the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in its
opinion.
After Blagojevich's 2008 arrest, Empress Casino Joliet Corp
and other casinos affected by the tax sued Balmoral Racing Club,
Inc, Maywood Park Trotting Association, Inc., and Blagojevich
himself alleging a conspiracy to violate the federal Racketeer
Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, among other
claims.
A federal jury awarded the casinos $25.9 million in damages,
which trebled under RICO to $77.8 million, the three-judge panel
said.
But on Tuesday, an appeals court reversed that finding,
siding with Johnston and racetracks that argued on appeal that
plaintiffs failed to prove a RICO conspiracy.
"The jury did not have legally sufficient evidence to
support a verdict finding a conspiracy to engage in a 'pattern'
of racketeering activity, as required for liability on a RICO
conspiracy theory," the court said.
Lawyers who have represented the parties in the lawsuit did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Blagojevich was arrested in 2008 when he was still governor.
He was impeached by the state's General Assembly in early 2009,
becoming the first Illinois governor to be removed from office.
He began serving his federal prison sentence in 2012.
