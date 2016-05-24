CHICAGO Two FBI agents were shot and wounded in a Chicago suburb on Tuesday as they tried to arrest an alleged gang member wanted for dealing drugs, and the suspect was killed, the FBI and local media said.

The agents suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, said Garrett Croon, spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Chicago. The man they were trying to arrest was found dead in the Park Forest, Illinois, home where an arrest warrant was being served, Croon said.

He said it was not known who shot and killed the suspect in the suburb about 30 miles (50 km)south of downtown Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune, citing a federal law enforcement source, said FBI agents had gone to the home to arrest the man, who was a high-ranking member of the Black P Stone Nation street gang, on charges of narcotics trafficking. The attempted arrest was part of a sweep involving several other ranking members of the gang.

The man was charged with selling heroin to an FBI informant, the newspaper reported.

Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 had asked children to stay home because of law enforcement activity in the area, local media reported. But the district said on its website later that the incident had been resolved and school was back in session.

(Reporting by Justin Madden; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jonathan Oatis)