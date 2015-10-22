(Adds Moody's analyst comment, number of Illinois rating
downgrades, comments from governor, Senate president and a
portfolio manager, Illinois' credit spread)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO Oct 22 Illinois' ongoing failure to
enact a fiscal 2016 budget due to political wrangling led to a
second major credit rating agency downgrading the state's debt
to the low investment grade triple-B level this week.
Moody's Investors Service cut the state's general obligation
bond rating one notch to Baa1 with a negative outlook on
Thursday. The move occurred three days after Fitch Ratings
dropped Illinois to BBB-plus.
Both ratings are now just three steps above the "junk"
level.
Moody's cited the potential that Illinois' financial
position could weaken further due to an impasse between the
state's Republican governor and Democrats who control the
legislature that has left Illinois without a budget for the
fiscal year that began on July 1.
"What we are seeing is the very real possibility of
deterioration as the finances weaken with no plan in place,"
said Moody's analyst Ted Hampton.
The downgrade by Moody's, which affects $26.8 billion of GO
bonds, also pointed to Illinois' inaction on its huge $105
billion unfunded pension liability. An Illinois Supreme Court
ruling in May voided a law aimed at reducing that liability by
cutting benefits, leaving the state limited options for dealing
with the problem.
Worsening pension problems and a growing pile of unpaid
bills could result in a further downgrade, Moody's cautioned.
Illinois' bill backlog stood at $7 billion on Thursday,
according to the state comptroller.
The downgrade by Moody's marked the 17th by major credit
rating agencies for Illinois since 2003 and the second under
Governor Bruce Rauner, a political newcomer who took office in
January with an agenda to turn around the state's sagging
finances.
A spokeswoman for Rauner said the latest downgrade confirms
his contention the state needs pro-business and structural
reforms that Democratic lawmakers have rejected.
Democrats, in turn, pointed the finger of blame at Rauner.
"Since Governor Rauner has taken office, revenue is down,
the bill backlog is up, services are cut, jobs growth has slowed
and now our credit rankings are lower," said Rikeesha Phelon, a
spokeswoman for Senate President John Cullerton.
Even before this week's downgrades, Illinois had the lowest
credit ratings among the 50 U.S. states. Ratings histories from
the three major credit rating agencies indicate few states have
ever had their GO ratings fall below the A level.
Robert Amodeo, a portfolio manager at Western Asset in New
York, said bond investors are frustrated by the lack of progress
in the fifth-largest U.S. state. Still, Illinois is
contemplating a return to the municipal bond market this fiscal
year after an absence of nearly 1-1/2 years.
"They will find a clearing level even at triple-B, but they
will be penalized for it," Amodeo said.
Illinois has been paying a hefty market penalty for a while.
Its so-called credit spread over Municipal Market Data's
benchmark yield scale for triple-A-rated bonds is 190 basis
points for 10- and 30-year debt.
Moody's also downgraded Illinois' sales tax revenue bonds to
Baa1 from A3 and cut the rating on state appropriation dependent
Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority bonds to Baa2 from
Baa1.
(Additional reporting by Dave McKinney in Chicago; Editing by
Bill Rigby and Matthew Lewis)