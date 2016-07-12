CHICAGO, July 12 Illinois will once again tackle adequate and equitable school funding, with the governor on Tuesday announcing a bipartisan task force and a tight deadline for it to produce recommendations.

Republican Governor Bruce Rauner deplored Illinois' dead last ranking among the 50 states in terms of the share of state money flowing to primary and secondary public schools and for having the widest funding gap between districts in wealthy and poor areas.

"We need more equity and we need to increase the overall state support," Rauner told reporters, adding that the 25-member panel has a Feb. 1 deadline so that legislation can be taken up during the spring session, which ends on May 31.

While leaders of the Democrat-controlled legislature have agreed to name their share of task force members, Rauner said reaching a solution will not be easy. Finding a better way to fund schools, which heavily depend on local property tax revenue, has been debated in Illinois for decades.

Rauner pointed to financial pressures facing the state and school districts, particularly the cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools, as motivation for getting something done this time.

House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, will be forwarding information to the task force about his failed proposal to increase the state tax on annual income over $1 million to raise money for schools, according to a statement from his spokesman. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)