CHICAGO, July 12 Illinois will once again tackle
adequate and equitable school funding, with the governor on
Tuesday announcing a bipartisan task force and a tight deadline
for it to produce recommendations.
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner deplored Illinois' dead
last ranking among the 50 states in terms of the share of state
money flowing to primary and secondary public schools and for
having the widest funding gap between districts in wealthy and
poor areas.
"We need more equity and we need to increase the overall
state support," Rauner told reporters, adding that the 25-member
panel has a Feb. 1 deadline so that legislation can be taken up
during the spring session, which ends on May 31.
While leaders of the Democrat-controlled legislature have
agreed to name their share of task force members, Rauner said
reaching a solution will not be easy. Finding a better way to
fund schools, which heavily depend on local property tax
revenue, has been debated in Illinois for decades.
Rauner pointed to financial pressures facing the state and
school districts, particularly the cash-strapped Chicago Public
Schools, as motivation for getting something done this time.
House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, will be
forwarding information to the task force about his failed
proposal to increase the state tax on annual income over $1
million to raise money for schools, according to a statement
from his spokesman.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)