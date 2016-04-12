CHICAGO, April 12 The head of the Chicago Public
Schools (CPS) said on Tuesday that Illinois Governor Bruce
Rauner's fiscal 2017 school funding budget would hurt the
financially ailing district.
Projected per-district funding levels released by the
Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday indicate CPS would
receive nearly $893 million in the fiscal year that begins July
1, a drop of $74.4 million from the current fiscal year.
"It makes our already grave fiscal crisis graver," CPS CEO
Forrest Claypool told reporters. "That's why his budget must be
defeated."
He added that state funding for the nation's third-largest
public school system was cut by $106 million in fiscal 2016.
CPS is struggling with a $1.1 billion structural budget
deficit caused largely by escalating pension payments. The
district, which has credit ratings in the "junk" level, has been
dependent on borrowing to generate cash flow.
The Republican governor in February proposed boosting
per-student funding in K-12 public schools to $6,119, the
highest level in seven years. However, some
districts like CPS would have a decrease in general state aid
based on lower enrollment and other factors.
Claypool said Illinois needs to replace its "radically
discriminatory education funding formula," claiming it
short-changes Chicago's poor and minority children. He called a
new funding plan unveiled by Senate Democrats last week "a step
in the right direction," but not a complete fix.
Legislation unveiled by Democratic Senator Andy Manar is
aimed at providing more funding to high-need, high-poverty
schools.
Claypool said he was also encouraged by Democratic House
Speaker Michael Madigan's proposed amendment to the Illinois
Constitution that would make public education a fundamental
right, while giving the state the "preponderant" responsibility
for funding schools.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)