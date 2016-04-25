CHICAGO, April 25 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
on Monday signed into law a bill to send $600 million to
cash-starved state universities and community colleges, calling
the measure "a first step toward compromise between Democrats
and Republicans."
An impasse between the Republican governor and Democrats who
control the legislature has left Illinois without a budget 10
months into fiscal 2016.
In bipartisan votes in the House and Senate on Friday,
lawmakers approved $600 million, or 34 percent, of the $1.7
billion Democrats had earmarked for higher education spending
for the whole fiscal year, which began July 1.
"Now is the time to build on this bipartisan momentum and
focus on enacting a truly balanced budget for fiscal years
2016-2017 alongside meaningful reforms that create jobs and free
up resources for education, social services and infrastructure,"
Rauner said in a statement.
Illinois Comptroller Leslie Munger said on Friday that her
office would immediately start processing payments for the
universities, colleges and for college student grants funded by
the legislation.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney; Editing by Paul
Simao)