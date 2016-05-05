By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 5 For the second time in two weeks,
the Illinois Senate moved to loosen the financial death grip on
the state's higher education system, which has been starved of
operating revenue by a record-setting, 11-month state budget
stalemate.
The Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved and sent to
the House of Representatives a $454 million spending package for
eight public universities, community colleges and low-income
students dependent on Monetary Award Program grants.
The bipartisan move, which could stave off mass layoffs at
several state universities, builds on a $600 million,
higher-education appropriation that Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner signed on April 25.
Thursday's action also represents another encouraging break
in the state's acrimonious budget fight between the governor and
Democrats, who control the state legislature, as they face a
scheduled legislative adjournment at the end of May.
"We have since found more dollars which we can appropriate
to our universities to make them more competitive, to make them
more viable and to give them a bridge going forth into the 2017
budget," said state Senator Donne Trotter, a Chicago Democrat
and a sponsor of Thursday's legislation.
The latest appropriation was supported financially by
companion legislation that passed the Senate on Thursday
authorizing Rauner's administration not to repay $454 million
borrowed from state special-purpose funds during the 2015 fiscal
year. Without legislative action, that amount would have had to
be repaid June 30 from the state's main operational fund.
The approach drew isolated claims of budgetary sleight of
hand during floor debate.
"This is ridiculous, swapping money from one pocket to
another, saying you have it when you don't," said state Senator
Kyle McCarter, a Republican from Lebanon, Illinois, a rural
enclave nearly 300 miles southwest of Chicago.
The Senate-passed legislation cannot be acted on by the
House until Tuesday at the earliest when that legislative
chamber is scheduled to reconvene.
The respite for the state's higher-education system comes
after its community colleges received rating downgrades and
negative outlooks by Moody's Investors Service in recent weeks,
and Chicago State University had faced the threat of possible
closure.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)