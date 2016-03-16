By Dave McKinney
CHICAGO, March 16 The two main antagonists in
Illinois' budgetary stalemate signaled no imminent spending deal
on Wednesday, a day after a series of politically symbolic
elections tilted in favor of Democratic House Speaker Michael
Madigan over Republican Governor Bruce Rauner.
Madigan and Rauner have feuded since last summer over a
fiscal 2016 spending plan, and Illinois has been without a
fully-functioning operating budget since July, the longest
stretch of fiscal futility in modern state history.
Candidates supported by Rauner in the two most expensive,
highest-profile legislative primaries Tuesday faced defeat, and
an insurgent Democrat backed by Republicans and other
anti-Madigan forces failed spectacularly in Rauner's bid to
unseat the House speaker on his political home turf in Chicago.
Madigan said those results should persuade Rauner to drop
his effort to tie an anti-union, business-backed agenda to
passage of a state budget and focus solely on "the most
important issue at hand."
"With the clear message sent by voters Tuesday, I am hopeful
we can use this framework moving forward to implement a state
budget and work together to get things accomplished for the
people we serve," Madigan said in a statement.
Several legislative races on Tuesday were regarded as proxy
battles in the Madigan-Rauner standoff - none more so than the
$6.2 million contest in Chicago to topple incumbent Democratic
Representative Ken Dunkin, regarded by many Democrats as a
political turncoat for missing a key labor vote opposed by
Rauner and failing to vote to reverse human-services cuts made
by the governor.
President Barack Obama, who had served in the Illinois
Senate and then represented the state in the U.S. Senate before
moving to the White House, made an almost unheard of endorsement
in a state legislative race for Dunkin's Democratic challenger,
Juliana Stratton, which helped her score a convincing win, which
a top Rauner aide sought to minimize.
"Even in a Democratic primary, the speaker needed to call in
the president of the United States to defeat one legislator who
dared to show a hint of independent thinking," said Rauner
spokesman Lance Trover, insisting that Tuesday was not a total
political washout for the governor.
Trover cited "many races" Tuesday in which "special
interests backed by Speaker Madigan failed to defeat Republican
incumbents and candidates who support Governor Rauner's call for
structural reforms."
Rauner sought to punish an incumbent Republican state
senator, Sam McCann, from rural Illinois for bucking him on
union-backed legislation the governor opposed. In that $4
million race, the second costliest statehouse race in the
primary, Rauner personally campaigned with GOP challenger Bryce
Benton, who lost to McCann handily.
"Perception is everything in politics, and to the political
community Rauner came up on the short end of a fight with
Madigan. So he looks weak and Madigan looks strong," said David
Yepsen, the head of Southern Illinois University's Paul Simon
Public Policy Institute.
Still, Yepsen said, political dynamics that didn't exist
prior to Illinois' primaries now could make a budget deal
easier. Democratic lawmakers facing uncontested elections in the
fall might cast Rauner-friendly votes more easily, and voters
sent a message Tuesday to Rauner to retool his anti-union,
business-backed agenda, Yepsen said.
But Rauner's administration showed little willingness to do
that in a Wednesday statement that needled Madigan for allowing
the House to be on a month-long recess despite the ongoing
budget stalemate.
"The primary elections are over and rather than issuing
partisan press releases, the speaker needs to end his month-long
vacation and begin working with the governor to enact a balanced
budget alongside structural reforms that grow our economy,"
Trover said.
(Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Leslie Adler)