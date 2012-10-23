By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 23 Illinois has dug itself into
such a huge financial hole that it may not be able to provide
basic services to residents or meet employee benefit
obligations, according to a national task force that is due to
release a report about the state's finances.
The report, prepared by the nonpartisan State Budget Crisis
Task Force and expected on Wednesday, will also say that the
state's fiscal stress is a "serious drag" on its economic
performance, a statement from the task force said. The group is
led by former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker and former
New York Lieutenant Governor Richard Ravitch.
The statement was due on Wednesday with the report, but it
was mistakenly emailed to reporters a day early.
"Illinois's budget is not fiscally sustainable," Ravitch
said in the statement. "Despite recent progress and difficult
choices, it is still in a deep hole."
The report is due to be released at a press conference in
Chicago on Wednesday.
Ravitch said in the statement that Illinois "cannot
simultaneously continue current services, keep taxes at current
levels, provide all promised benefits, and make needed
investments in education and infrastructure."
The task force highlighted the state's unfunded pension
liability and high debt per capita compared with other states;
about $8 billion in unpaid bills that were pushed into fiscal
2013; high tax rates levied on narrow taxable bases; a reliance
on federal aid; increasingly stressed local governments
throughout the state.
The statement said the report would call for tax and pension
reform. Other recommendations will include working with the
federal government to control Medicaid costs, maintaining a
"meaningful" rainy day fund, adopting a "nonpolitical" revenue
forecasting process and monitoring local governments' finances.
Ravitch and Volcker formed the task force in June 2011 in
response to concerns over persistent state budget imbalances.
A July 2012 task force report focusing on California,
Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia found that
rising health care and pension costs, along with volatile tax
revenue and federal budget cuts, threatened state budget
stability.
Efforts to reduce Illinois' $83 billion unfunded pension
liability failed to gain traction in the legislature this year
but could be resurrected after the Nov. 6 election.
The lack of pension reform and a structural budget deficit
have weighed on Illinois' credit ratings, which at A from
Standard & Poor's Rating Services and A2 from Moody's Investors
Service are the lowest among states.
Illinois is paying a big price to sell its debt in the $3.7
billion U.S. municipal market. Its so-called credit spread over
Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale for 10-year
debt was 150 basis points in the latest week, more than double
California's credit spread and that of other large debt issuers
tracked by MMD.