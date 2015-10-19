CHICAGO Oct 19 Fitch Ratings dropped Illinois' credit rating to the low-investment grade level of BBB-plus on Monday, citing the deterioration of the state's financial flexibility due to an ongoing budget impasse.

"Once again, the state has displayed an unwillingness to address numerous fiscal challenges, which are now again increasing in magnitude as a result," Fitch said in a statement.

The one-notch downgrade from A-minus, affecting $26.8 billion of general obligation bonds, leaves Illinois as the only U.S. state with a rating in the triple-B level.

An impasse between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature has left Illinois without a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. Various court orders have locked in funding for payroll and certain services at fiscal 2015 spending levels. Meanwhile, the Jan. 1 rollback of temporarily higher income tax rates will result in lower fiscal 2016 revenue.

Last week, the Illinois comptroller announced November's $560 million pension payment would be delayed as the unpaid bill backlog, a barometer of the state's structural budget deficit, increases.

"As the fiscal year progresses, fewer options remain for closing the gap on a current year basis, pushing the potential solutions into fiscal 2017," Fitch said.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)