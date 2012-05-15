CHICAGO May 15 Cash-strapped Illinois would
gain hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue under
legislation introduced on Tu esday to create an Internet gambling
platform in the state.
Under Senate President John Cullerton's bill, Illinois would
boost its revenue in the wake of a U.S. Justice Department
determination last year that states can legalize and regulate
Internet gambling and capture revenue from it.
"At its heart, the proposal creates the division of Internet
Gaming within the Illinois Lottery whereby the division's
executive director can establish a single Internet gaming
platform to usher in igaming as well as permitting the division
to partner with existing Illinois gaming entities and other
third parties at the appropriate time," Cullerton said in a
letter on Mon day to legislative leaders and Governor Pat Quinn.
The Chicago Democrat added that the bill has to be approved
in the current session, scheduled to end May 31, to qualify
under legislation pending in the U.S. Senate that would only
allow states with a regulatory framework in place to offer
Internet gambling.
The new revenue would be a boon for Illinois, which has an
$83 billion unfunded pension liability and a chronic structural
budget imbalance. But a spokeswoman for Quinn said the governor
wants lawmakers to deal with the state's pension and Medicaid
problems in the current session.
"We need everyone to be focused on solutions to our Medicaid
and pension challenges," said Kelly Kraft, the spokeswoman.
"These systems are broken and going down 'distraction lane,'
as lawmakers have done for decades in our state, will not solve
these two major issues that are consuming 39 percent of
taxpayers' dollars while squeezing out every other area of state
government," she added.
Quinn, a Democrat, last month proposed plans to curb
spending on employee pensions and on Medicaid, the healthcare
program for the poor.
House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, has asked
his staff to review Cullerton's bill, according to spokesman
Steve Brown.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)