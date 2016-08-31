(Adds comments from coalition head)
By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney
CHICAGO Aug 31 A judge on Wednesday dismissed a
lawsuit filed against Illinois by a coalition of social services
providers trying to force the state to pay more than $100
million in overdue bills.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rodolfo Garcia ruled that
the fiscally shaky state, which has racked up $8 billion in
unpaid bills, was immune from lawsuits of this type.
He said, however, that his ruling would allow the human
services organizations to take their case quickly to the
Illinois Appellate Court.
Andrea Durbin, who heads the Pay Now Illinois coalition that
filed the lawsuit, said the ruling should raise concerns.
"I think that this ruling calls into question any contract
anyone has with the state of Illinois," she said, adding that it
means the state could hold service providers and vendors
accountable for their part of a contract while refusing to pay
them.
An impasse between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and
Democrats who control the legislature resulted in an incomplete
fiscal 2016 budget and a fiscal 2017 spending plan that covers
only six months. The new fiscal year began on July 1.
Even with the temporary budget, which included some fiscal
2016 appropriations, Durbin said some members of her group
remain unpaid with no clear indication of when or if state money
would begin to flow.
Garcia's decision came more than three months after the
group of social service providers, which included a
child-welfare organization led by Illinois first lady Diana
Rauner, sued to force the state to pay bills for work performed
since July 2015. The coalition's website indicates the state now
owes them more than $161 million.
Rauner's office declined to comment on Garcia's decision.
The 97 plaintiffs provide services for sex abuse victims,
the homeless, senior citizens and at-risk youth. The plaintiffs
argued they have suffered "acute financial hardship" due to the
lack of payment.
The coalition contended Rauner's June 2015 veto of spending
bills impaired their constitutional right to seek a legal remedy
for nonpayment of their various contracts with state government.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)